Fat cows were selling to €2440 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €80 for 26-30kgs.

€80 to €110 for 31-38kgs.

€110 to €125 for 39-45kgs.

€125 to €134 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €246/head.

Cattle sale, Thursday 8th September 2022

There was a larger sale of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week with a similar trade for all stock on offer.

Strong cattle remain in great demand selling from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg with males reaching to €1835 over the weight and heifers reaching to €1370 over the weight while fat cows were selling to €2440 per head.

Lighter cattle in the 400 kg to 500 kg range sold to a great trade also with quality lots selling to over €3.00/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2440/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.