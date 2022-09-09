Fat cows were selling to €2440 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 5th September 2022
Lambs sold at:
€60 to €80 for 26-30kgs.
€80 to €110 for 31-38kgs.
€110 to €125 for 39-45kgs.
€125 to €134 for 46-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €246/head.
Cattle sale, Thursday 8th September 2022
There was a larger sale of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week with a similar trade for all stock on offer.
Strong cattle remain in great demand selling from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg with males reaching to €1835 over the weight and heifers reaching to €1370 over the weight while fat cows were selling to €2440 per head.
Lighter cattle in the 400 kg to 500 kg range sold to a great trade also with quality lots selling to over €3.00/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.30/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2440/head.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.