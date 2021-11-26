Fat ewes sell from €80 to €176 each at Raphoe
Sheep sale, 22nd November 2021: Good entry of sheep again this week with a great trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€110 to €130 for 30-35kgs.
€130 to €140 for 36-41kgs.
€140 to €150 for 42-47kgs.
€150 to €170 for 47-60kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €176 each.
Cattle, sale Thursday 25th November 2021: There was a larger entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart.
Strong forward stores met a super trade as did cows, with huge demand around the ring and online seeing them sell from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.
Lighter stores also sold well from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1940/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €650 to €1000 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €700 to €920 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €400 to €720 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €600 to €970 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €630 over the weight.
Annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 3rd December 2021 - sale at 12.30pm.
Classes:
1 Best Beef Cow
2 Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.
3 Best Heifer - No teeth
4 Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth
5 Best Bullock - No teeth
6 Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth.
Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.
Lamb show and sale on Monday 6th December 2021 in conjunction with our usual sheep sale
Class 1 Best Pen of 5 Suffolk cross lambs.
Class 2 Best Pen of 5 Texel cross lambs.
Lambs for the show must not exceed 52 kgs.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.