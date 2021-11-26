Fat ewes sell from €80 to €176 each at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€110 to €130 for 30-35kgs.

€130 to €140 for 36-41kgs.

€140 to €150 for 42-47kgs.

€150 to €170 for 47-60kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €176 each.

Cattle, sale Thursday 25th November 2021: There was a larger entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart.

Strong forward stores met a super trade as did cows, with huge demand around the ring and online seeing them sell from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.

Lighter stores also sold well from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1940/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €650 to €1000 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €700 to €920 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €720 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €600 to €970 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €630 over the weight.

Annual fatstock show and sale on Friday 3rd December 2021 - sale at 12.30pm.

Classes:

1 Best Beef Cow

2 Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.

3 Best Heifer - No teeth

4 Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth

5 Best Bullock - No teeth

6 Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth.

Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.

Lamb show and sale on Monday 6th December 2021 in conjunction with our usual sheep sale

Class 1 Best Pen of 5 Suffolk cross lambs.

Class 2 Best Pen of 5 Texel cross lambs.

Lambs for the show must not exceed 52 kgs.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.