Fat ewes sell to £134 at Hilltown

Fat ewes: Bryansford farmer £134, Hilltown farmer £128, Keady farmer £127, Hilltown farmer £126, Kilkeel farmer £123, Kilcoo farmer £122, Dromara farmer £120, Kilcoo farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £115, Dromara farmer £115, Dromara farmer £112, Hilltown farmer £112, Hilltown farmer £109, Rostrevor farmer £105, Hilltown farmer £104, Kilcoo farmer £104, Keady farmer £104, Kilkeel farmer £103 and Hilltown farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Warrenpoint farmer £111 for 24kg (462ppk), Kilcoo farmer £104 for 23.8kg (437ppk), Kilcoo farmer £104 for 22.7kg (458ppk), Mayobridge farmer £104 for 23kg (452ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 24kg (433ppk), Mayobridge farmer £103.5 for 22.1kg (468ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £103.50 for 29.5kg (350ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 25kg (408ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 21.6kg (467ppk), Rostrevor farmer £100 for 22.9kg (436ppk), Rostrevor farmer £99 for 21.2kg (467ppk), Rostrevor farmer £99 for 21.3kg (464ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £94.50 for 19.7kg (479ppk), Rostrevor farmer £90.50 for 19.4kg (466ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 19.9kg (452ppk), Kilcoo farmer £89 for 19.5kg (456ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87.50 for 18.8kg (465ppk), Kilcoo farmer £86 for 18.2kg (472ppk), Kilcoo farmer £85 for 17.9kg (475ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 18.6kg (457ppk), Rathfriland farmer £85 for 18.5kg (459ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 18.8kg (452ppk), and Mayobridge farmer £83 for 18.4kg (451ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 4th July saw fat cows sell to £1540, heifers to £1500 and bullocks to £1780.

Fats cows: Rathfriland farmer £1540 for 850kg (181ppk), £1490 for 828kg (180ppk), Drumlough farmer £1460 for 806kg (181ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1320 for 822kg (160ppk), Newry farmer £1260 for 612kg (205ppk), Drumlough farmer £1240 for 786kg (157ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1210 for 580kg (208ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 746kg (155ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1150 for 712kg (161ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 666kg (169ppk), Bryansford farmer £1070 for 744kg (143ppk).

Cows and calves: Dundrum farmer £1730, Cabra farmer £1550, Mayobridge farmer £1540, Leitrim farmer £1530, Castlewellan farmer £1450, Dundrum farmer £1400, Castlewellan farmer £1360, Dromara farmer £1360, Leitrim farmer £1360, Clough farmer £1340, Ballymageough farmer £1330, Mayobridge farmer £1100 and Dromara farmer £1000.

Weanling heifers: Banbridge farmer £740 for 312kg (237ppk), £680 for 364kg (186ppk), £660 for 264kg (250ppk), Kilkeel farmer £630 for 252kg (250ppk), Banbridge farmer £460 for 150kg (306ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £910 for 334kg (272ppk), Cabra farmer £910 for 426kg (213ppk), £900 for 472kg (191ppk), Cabra farmer £890 for 446kg (199ppk), Mayobridge farmer £870 for 320kg (271ppk), Cabra farmer £870 for 374kg (232ppk), Mayobridge farmer £860 for 300kg (286ppk) and Cabra farmer £750 for 356kg (210ppk).

Heifers: Annalong farmer £1500 for 660kg (227ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1320 for 654kg (201ppk), Newry farmer £1300 for 662kg (196ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 608kg (208ppk), £1190 for 578kg (205ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 478kg (242ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1080 for 428kg (252ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 548kg (193ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 470kg (221ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 472kg (211ppk), Kilkeel farmer £960 for 518kg (185ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 494kg (190ppk) and Cabra farmer £920 for 428kg (215ppk).