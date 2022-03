Fat ewes sell to £190 at Hilltown

Ewes: Kilkeel farmer £190, Katesbridge farmer £181, Hilltown farmer £160, Katesbridge farmer £156, Burren farmer £150, Annalong farmer £148, Mayobridge farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £144, Rostrevor farmer £140, Banbridge farmer £138, Kilcoo farmer £136, Castlewellan farmer £135, Banbridge farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £131, Banbridge farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £122, Kilkeel farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £119, Rostrevor farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £117, Katesbridge farmer £116, Kilkeel farmer £115.

Lambs: Armagh farmer £132 for 26kg (507ppk), Ballyward farmer £129 for 27.3kg (472ppk), Kilcoo farmer £129 for 27.3kg (472ppk), Ballyward farmer £128 for 28.3kg (452ppk), Newcastle farmer £127 for 25kg (508ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 25.5kg (498ppk), Rostrevor farmer £126.50 for 24kg (527ppk), Kilcoo farmer £126 for 28.2kg (446ppk), Ballyward farmer £125 for 26kg (480ppk), Attical farmer £121 for 22.5kg (527ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 21.3kg (554ppk), Dromara farmer £116 for 23.7kg (489ppk),

Another large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 26th March saw fat cows sell to £1840, heifers to £1210 and bullocks to £1740.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat cows: Clough farmer £1840 for 946kg (194ppk) and £1810 for 882kg (205ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 848kg (212ppk), Clough farmer £1800 for 826kg (217ppk), £1760 for 810kg (217ppk), £1640 for 822kg (199ppk), and £1530 for 782kg (195ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1480 for 702kg (210ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1440 for 848kg (169ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1380 for 800kg (172ppk), Banbridge farmer £1350 for 730kg (184ppk), Clough farmer £1330 for 782kg (170ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 716kg (181ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1200 for 706kg (170ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1140 for 690kg (165ppk).

Cows and calves: Attical farmer £1600, Clough farmer £1570 and Clough farmer £1420.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 404kg (289ppk), Killowen farmer £1090 for 416kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 462kg (235ppk), Killowen farmer £940 for 376kg (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £750 for 360kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 310kg (241ppk), Rostrevor farmer £670 for 276kg (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £660 for 324kg (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £630 for 238kg (264ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilcoo farmer £1200 for 462kg (259ppk), £1180 for 474kg (248ppk), £1110 for 466kg (238ppk) and £1080 for 422kg (255ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1030 for 408kg (252ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 390kg (264ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 414kg (246ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1000 for 458kg (218ppk), Ballymartin farmer £980 for 476kg (205ppk), Rostrevor farmer £980 for 370kg (264ppk), Ballymartin farmer £960 for 412kg (233ppk), Kilcoo farmer £950 for 392kg (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 386kg (238ppk), Attical farmer £900 for 366kg (245ppk), Kilkeel farmer £900 for 360kg (250ppk), Attical farmer £860 for 354kg (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 300kg (246ppk), Kilkeel farmer £830 for 320kg (259ppk).

Heifers: Ballymartin farmer £1210 for 552kg (219ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1090 for 510kg (213ppk), Annaclone farmer £1050 for 464kg (226ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £1030 for 518kg (198ppk), Annaclone farmer £1020 for 448kg (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 486kg (205ppk), Ballymartin farmer £980 for 488kg (200ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 476kg (205ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 434kg (205ppk).