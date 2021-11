Fat ewes sell to £210 at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Continuing demand for fat ewes and quality stock, with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £210.00, fat lambs £131.00

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality store lambs to £130, £129, £128, £125, £119, £116.

Fat Lambs: 32kgs at £131, 26.4kgs at £130, 23.3kgs at £121.5, 23.2kgs at £120, 23.3kgs at £118, 26kgs at £114.5, 26.7kgs £114,

Fat Ewes top prices £210, £190, £183.50, £142, £138, £131.5, £125, £110 £100, £90.

An outstanding show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with prime cattle meeting top prices.

Beef Bullocks to £1,780 (£2.37 per kg) Beef Heifers to £1780 (£1.62per kg).

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: CH 750kgs £1.93 SIM 630kgs £1.89 BB 630kgs £1.88, BB 400kgs £1.81, SIM 700KGS £1.79, LIM 570kgs £1.76, BB 600kgs £1.63, LIM 550kgs £1.60 ST 790kgs £1.58, CH 480kgs £1.51 LIM 530KGS £1.50, LIM 610KGS £1.50,

Beef Bullocks: CH 751KGS £1780, LIM 841KGS £1780, LIM 717KGS £1710, LIM 743KGS £1690, LIM 669KGS £1610, LIM 673KGS £1610, LIM 745KGS £1580, LIM 660KGS £1560 CH 610kgs £1330, CH 620kgs £1300, AA 529kgs £1290, LIM 580KGS £1270, CH 660KG £1560, CH 612kgs £1340, CH 580Kgs £1300, CH 612KGS £1290, CH 560KGS £1280,CH 585kgs £1250, CH 530kgs £1190, LIM 532kgs £1180, LIM 506kgs £1120, SIM 550kgs £1100, LIM 501kgs £1080, LIM 521KGS £1090

Store Bullocks: LIM 433KGS £1190, LIM 454KGS £1160, CH 433KGS £1140, LIM 448kgs £1100, LIM 468kgs £1070, LIM 428kgs £1040, LIM 436Kgs £1030, CH 413kgs £1010, LIM 398KGS £980, LIM 396kgs £900, CH 300kgs £850, CH 320kgs £810, CH 325kgs £800, LIM 269KG £780,

Beef Heifers: SIM 680kgs £1780, DAQ 618kgs £1470, CH 588kgs £1330, CH 617kgs £1300, HER 664Kgs £1250, CH 528Kgs £1120, LIM 511kgs £1090, CH 515kgs £1080, SIM 560Kgs £1060, AA 590KGS £1060, CH 599KGS £1000, LIM 520KGS £990