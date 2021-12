Fat ewes sell to £214 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes: Ballyward farmer £148, Ballyward farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £137, Kilkeel farmer £134, Burren farmer £130, Kilcoo farmer £129, Hilltown farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £116, Kilcoo farmer £100, Burren farmer £99 and Hilltown farmer £98.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £129 for 29kg (444ppk), Ballyward farmer £125 for 27.6kg (452ppk), Ballyward farmer £124 for 25.6kg (484ppk), Newcastle farmer £123 for 25.4kg (484ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £123 for 25kg (492ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Ballyward farmer £116 for 23.6kg (491ppk), Ballyward farmer £114 for 21.2kg (537ppk), Ballyward farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £113 for 23.3kg (485ppk), Hilltown farmer £112 for 23kg (487ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £121 for 17.2kg (703ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 18.1kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 19.2kg (520ppk), Dromore farmer £100 for 18.4kg (543ppk), Newry farmer £93 for 18.4kg (505ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 17.2kg (529ppk), Dromore farmer £90 for 17.6kg (511ppk), Dromore farmer £87 for 17.1kg (508ppk), Newry farmer £82 for 15kg (546ppk), Rostrevor farmer £79 for 15.5kg (509ppk), Rostrevor farmer £69 for 13.5kg (511ppk), Rostrevor farmer £68 for 13.5kg (503ppk).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday, 11th December saw fat ewes sell to £214 and fat lambs to £132.

Ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £214, Rathfriland farmer £135, Newry farmer £130, Downpatrick farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £118.50, Mayobridge farmer £116, Newry farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £111.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £132 for 33kg (400ppk), Dromara farmer £128.50 for 27.2kg (472ppk), Rathfriland farmer £128 for 27kg (474ppk), Katesbridge farmer £126 for 27kg (464ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125.50 for 26.8kg (468ppk), Rathfriland farmer £123 for 24kg (512ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121.50 for 24kg (506ppk), Rostrevor farmer £121 for 26.5kg (456ppk), Rathfriland farmer £118.50 for 23.4kg (506ppk), Newry farmer £117 for 23.7kg (493ppk), Banbridge farmer £116 for 23.5kg (493ppk), Mayobridge farmer £115 for 23.3kg (493ppk), Rathfriland farmer £115 for 21.9kg (525ppk), Rostrevor farmer £114 for 23.2kg (491ppk), Kilkeel farmer £113.50 for 22.3kg (509ppk), Kilkeel farmer £111 for 21kg (528ppk), Banbridge farmer £111 for 21.5kg (516ppk).