Fat ewes sell to £220 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes: Rathfriland farmer £220, Banbridge farmer £200, Castlewellan farmer £180, Banbridge farmer £174, Kilcoo farmer £150, Ballyward farmer £150, Rostrevor farmer £145, Hilltown farmer £144, Rathfriland farmer £144, Rostrevor farmer £137, Mayobridge farmer £136, Banbridge farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £126, Castlewellan farmer £125, Dromara farmer £122, Hilltown farmer £114, Dromara farmer £110, Hilltown farmer £105.

Fat lambs: Annalong farmer £120 for 27.7kg (433ppk), Rostrevor farmer £117 for 25kg (468ppk), Annalong farmer £116.50 for 24.7kg (471ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 27.6kg (420ppk), Annalong farmer £115 for 27kg (425ppk), Annalong farmer £115 for 25kg (460ppk), Kilkeel farmer £114 for 24.1kg (473ppk), Banbridge farmer £111 for 21kg (528ppk), Attical farmer £110 for 21.4kg (514ppk), Kilcoo farmer £110 for 24kg (458ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 21.5kg (502ppk), Downpatrick farmer £106 for 22.3kg (475ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 12th February saw fat cows sell to £1370, heifers to £1670 and bullocks to £1750.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 706kg (194ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1360 for 674kg (201ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1340 for 852kg (157ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 796kg (168ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1290 for 652kg (197ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1230 for 590kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 754kg (160ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 846kg (137ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 636kg (180ppk), Clough farmer £1010 for 536kg (188ppk).

Weanling heifers: Banbridge farmer £1040 for 496kg (209ppk), Rostrevor farmer £990 for 412kg (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 374kg (246ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 346kg (248ppk), Kilkeel farmer £850 for 354kg (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £730 for 316kg (231ppk), Rostrevor farmer £730 for 322kg (226ppk), Kilkeel farmer £630 for 240kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £620 for 264kg (234ppk), Kilkeel farmer £600 for 216kg (277ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 354kg (322ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 346kg (309ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1030 for 350kg (294ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1030 for 358kg (287ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 388kg (262ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 346kg (274ppk), Castlewellan farmer £940 for 372kg (252ppk), Castlewellan farmer £930 for 356kg (261ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £910 for 362kg (251ppk), Rostrevor farmer £880 for 376kg (234ppk), Castlewellan farmer £870 for 346kg (251ppk), Newcastle farmer £800 for 286kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £710 for 240kg (295ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1670 for 736kg (226ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1600 for 686kg (233ppk), Hilltown farmer £1540 for 620kg (248ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 730kg (208ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1510 for 664kg (227ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1510 for 652kg (231ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1500 for 688kg (218ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 654kg (229ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1480 for 652kg (227ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1460 for 632kg (231ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 616kg (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 610kg (229ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 560kg (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1280 for 562kg (227ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 520kg (228ppk).