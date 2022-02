Fat ewes sell to £230 at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and son)

Fat ewes sold to £230.00, fat lambs & £5.00 per kg.

Fat Lambs: 24kgs at £121, 28.7kgs at £120.5, 28.2kgs at £120, 26kgs at£118, 24kgs at £117 24.4kgs at £117, 26.8kgs £115, 27.9kgs at £115, 24.16kgs at £114.5, 25kgs at£114, 22.8kgs at £113, 22.8kgs at £111, 21.2kgs at £108, 21.6kgs at £105, 20kgs at £105.5

Fat Ewes top prices £230, £224, £220, £212, £190, £175, £170, £158 £144, £138.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exceptional show of outstanding cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with top prices paid for quality stock.

Fat cows 410kgs at £2.30, 580kgs at £2.18, & 7980kgs at £2.10 per kg

Beef Bullocks 460kgs at £1,700 /£3.24kg, 630kgs at £1460/ £2.31kg

Beef Heifers 697kgs £1700 /£2.44kg 665kg £1510 £2.27kg

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets. Weanling trade very strong with more quality stock to fulfil customer orders.

Fat Cows: CH 410kgs £2.30 BB 580kgs £2.18 BB 740kgs £2.10, LIM 710kgs £2.00 LIM 550KGS £1.92, AA 570kgs £1.88, LIM 570kgs £1.84, CH 680kgs £1.84 LIM 650kgs £1.82, LIM 710kgs £1.74, BB 740KGS £1.74, SIM 670KGS £1.68,

Beef Bullocks: CH 460KGS £1700, CH 633KGS £1460, CH 564KGS £1450, CH 621KGS £1440, DAQ 632KGS £1400, LIM 580KGS £1380, LIM 540KGS £1370, CH 553KGS £1350 LIM 610KG kgs £1340, CH 510kgs £1320, CH 569kgs £1300, LIM 580KGS £1280,

Stores Bullocks: CH 460KGS £1700, CH 468KGS £1290, LIM 450KGS £1170, LIM 450kgs £1160, LIM 458kgs £1160, LIM 469kgs £1150, LIM 470Kgs £1040, LIM 439kgs £1100, LIM 440KGS £1100, LIM 420kgs £1090, CH 351kgs £1060, CH 373kgs £1040, CH 382kgs £990, CH 395KG £990

Beef Heifers: LIM 697kgs £1700, CH 662kgs £1510, CH 621Kgs £1500, CH 620kgs £1460, LIM 651Kgs £1430, CH 596Kgs £1400, DAQ 540kgs £1400, CH 592kgs £1390, CH 620Kgs £1380, CH 600KGS £1370, CH 566KGS £1350, CH 553KGS £1340