Fat ewes selling for £152 at Gortin
A large entry of sheep this Monday night with fat lambs making £109 and fat ewes £152.
Lambs
A Bratton £109/32kg £96/22kg. R Clarke £105/28kg. E Mullin £103.50/25kg. E Grimes £103/28kg Preston Farms £101.50/24kg. A Fleming £101/24kg. C McCaffrey £101/23kg. A McKelvey £100.50/24kg. L Young £100/24kg. D Fleming £100/25kg. R Wilson £100/23.5kg. A McCullagh £100/23.5kg. P Keenan £99/24kg. D Beattie £98/23kg. P Deeney £97.50/22.5kg. J Patrick £96/22kg. N Thom £96/23kg. E Mullin £95/22kg. E Grimes £94.50/22.5kg. D Donaghy £94/22.5kg. J McCrea £93/22kg. F McDermott £90/21.50.
Ewes
D Ferry £152. J McKean £142 £127. P McCullagh £148 £146 £124. M McGirr £144 £134. Preston Farms £127. D Hall £124. J Keenan £123. C Armstrong £118. C Nugent £115. E Grimes £105. R Wilson £103. R Lucas £100. G Corcoran £100 £96 £91. P Deeney £98. D Ferry £97. P Conway £96 £94.