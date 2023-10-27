Fat ewes selling from €40 per head to €146 per head at Raphoe Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.
€90 to €110 for 34-41kgs.
€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.
€130 to €148 for 45-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €40/head to €146/head.
Next sheep sale will be held on Bank Holiday Monday 30th October 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 26th October 2023.
There was another good entry for this week's sale as trade remained similar to that of previous weeks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Quality cattle continue to be highly sought after, with many lighter lots selling from €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg.
Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.10/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1950/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd November 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.