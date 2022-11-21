€80 to €100 for 33-36kgs.

€100 to €120 for 37-41kgs.

€120 to €135 for 42-49kgs.

Livestock Markets

€135 to €144 for 50-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €40/head to €170/head.

Cattle sale, Thursday 17th November 2022: There was another good entry of cattle for this week's sale with demand around the ring for all types on offer.

Strong, forward cattle continue to be highly sought after selling up to and over €3/kg for quality lots.

Lighter cattle also sold well from €3/kg to €3.40/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.10/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €540/head to €1940/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €860 to €930 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €960 to €1140 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €455 to €1180 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €550 to €1300 over the weight.

Store heifers - €390 to €890 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 24th November 2022.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.