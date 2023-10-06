Fat ewes selling from €50 per head to €150 per head at Raphoe Mart
This week’s entry of sheep met a lively trade around the ring with all types selling well.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-35kgs.
€90 to €110 for 35-41kgs.
€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.
€130 to €142 for 46-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €150/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 9th October 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 5th October 2023.
There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with quality lots meeting a lively trade around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Next cattle sale Thursday 12th October 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.