Fat ewes selling from €50 per head to €150 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 2nd October 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
This week’s entry of sheep met a lively trade around the ring with all types selling well.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-35kgs.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming LifeLivestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life
€90 to €110 for 35-41kgs.

€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.

€130 to €142 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €150/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 9th October 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 5th October 2023.

There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with quality lots meeting a lively trade around the ring and online.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 12th October 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

