Fat ewes selling from €60 per head to a high of €150 per head at Raphoe Mart

Bidding was brisk around the ring and online for the very large entry of sheep on offer at this week's sale.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €90 for 27-34kgs.

€90 to €110 for 34-38kgs.

€110 to €125 for 38-44kgs.

€125 to €140 for 45-52kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €150/head.

Cattle sale Thursday 14th September 2023.

The much larger entry of cattle at this week's sale met an improved trade around the ring and online.

Farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were eager to purchase, with quality lots selling up to and over €3.50/kg on many occasions.

Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Fat cows sold from €850/head to €2180/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 21st September 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.