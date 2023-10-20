Fat ewes selling from €60 per head to a high of €150 per head at Raphoe Mart
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-35kgs.
€90 to €110 for 35-40kgs.
€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.
€130 to €140 for 46-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €150/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 23rd October 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 19th October 2023: There was another large entry for this week's sale as trade remained on par with that of previous weeks.
Quality lots were highly sought after on the day with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers active around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2130/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 26th October 2023
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.