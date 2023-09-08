Fat ewes selling from €60 per head to a high of €198 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was another good entry for this week's sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online. Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 27-33kgs.
€90 to €110 for 33-40kgs.
€110 to €125 for 41-45kgs.
€125 to €140 for 45-52kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €198/head.
Reminder - next breeding ewe and ram night sale will take place on the evening of Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 7th September 2023.
There was another good entry of cattle for this week's sale.
Quality lots continue to meet a brisk trade with many selling up to and over €3.20/kg for heavier stock and up to €3.80/kg for lighter lots.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Special entry for sale at next Thursday's cattle sale, 14th September 2023 comprising 20 springing cows and one stock bull.
All are second, third and fourth calvers and in calf to a five-star pure bred Blonde bull.
All beef bred.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.