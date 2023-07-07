Fat ewes selling from €60 per head to €224 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was a brisk trade for the stock on offer at this week's sale.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 27-33kgs.
€90 to €110 for 33-35kgs.
€110 to €130 for 36-40kgs.
€130 to €150 for 41-43kgs.
€150 to €162 for 44-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €224/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 10th July 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 6th July 2023.
Brisk bidding around the ring for the larger entry of cattle on offer at this week's sale allowed trade to remain on par with previous weeks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Demand continued for quality lots and forward stock selling from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg on the day.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Next cattle sale Thursday 13th July 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.