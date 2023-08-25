Fat ewes selling from €70 per head to a high of €194 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was continued demand around the ring for all sheep on offer with brisk bidding throughout.
There was a large entry of lambs this week with prices improved on last week.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs.
€90 to €110 for 34-40kgs.
€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.
€130 to €145 for 45-52kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €194/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 28th August 2023.
Next breeding sheep sale will be held on Wednesday evening 30th August.
Cattle sale Thursday 24th August 2023.
There was a larger entry for this week's cattle sale as demand continued for quality stock which sold from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg and up to €3.80/kg for lighter lots.
Strong forward cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg
Medium weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Fat cows sold from €950/head to €2060/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 31st August 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.