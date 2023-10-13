Fat ewes selling from €70 per head to a high of €262 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday 9th October 2023 at Raphoe Mart: There was another good entry for this week’s sheep sale with brisk bidding around the ring and online.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €80 for light lambs:

€80 to €100 for 28-36kgs.

€100 to €120 for 37-42kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.

€130 to €140 for 45-50kgs.

Several pens of ewe lambs sold from €140/head to €151/head for 50-58kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €262/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 16th October 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 12th October 2023 at Raphoe Mart: There was another large seasonal entry of cattle for this week’s sale with the trade remaining on par with that of previous weeks for quality stock on offer.

Forward lots were highly sought after on the day selling from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg and up to €3.80/kg for quality stock.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg up to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2200/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 19th October 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11 a.m.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11 a.m.