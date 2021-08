Fat ewes selling from €70 to €180 each at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 34-34 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 35-41 kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-45 kgs.

€130 to €139 for 46-52 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €180 each.

Breeding sheep sale, Wednesday 25th August 2021: A good entry of breeding sheep at Raphoe Mart on Wednesday evening. A lot of quality hoggets on offer which sold to a great trade from €190 to €246 with many lots from €220 to €230.

Lighter/plainer hoggets sold from €140 to €170.

Breeding ewes sold from €120 to €160.

Cattle sale, Thursday 26th August 2021: A great entry at Raphoe Mart this week with some great quality cattle on offer.

Strong quality cattle sold to a strong trade with buyers still anxious to purchase these selling from €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg.

Plainer lots sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.

Medium weights were also a great trade selling from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg for quality lots with plainer lots from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Lighter lots sold from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg for quality lots with plainer lots from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg from 430kgs to 500kgs animals.

Lighter Friesian bulls sold from €1.40/kg to €1.60/kg.

Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021: Wednesday 8th September and Wednesday 22nd September.

Intake from 4.00pm. Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.