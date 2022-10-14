Fat ewes selling from €70 to €208 per head at Raphoe

€80 to €100 for 28kg-35kg.

€100 to €120 for 36kg-44kg.

€120 to €135 for 45kg-55kg.

Livestock Markets

Most Popular

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €208/head.

Cattle sale, Thursday 13th October 2022: There was another large entry for this week's sale as strong demand for stock is still evident around the ring with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all in attendance.

Strong forward types were highly sought after selling from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg for quality lots.

Lighter stores also met a brisk trade with quality lots selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.30/kg

Advertisement

Fat cows sold from €710/head to €1850/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €835 to €1190 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €785 to €1340 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1280 over the weight.

Advertisement

Beef heifers - €600 to €1170 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €935 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 20th October 2022.

Regular sales

Advertisement

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.