Fat ewes selling from €70/head to €172/head at Raphoe Mart
There was a brisk trade around the ring and online for the larger entry of sheep on offer at this week's sale.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 27-34kgs.
€100 to €120 for 34-38kgs.
€120 to €140 for 38-43kgs.
€140 to €157 for 43-55kgs.
Next sheep sale Monday 24th July 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 20th July 2023.
There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale with continued demand for stock contributing to the lively trade around the ring and online.
Strong forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €1940/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 27th July 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.