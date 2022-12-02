There was a strong trade for all sheep on offer at this week's sale with a full clearance of lambs.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 27-33kgs.

€90 to €120 for 34-40kgs.

€120 to €140 for 41-46kgs.

€140 to €157 for 47-60kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €180/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 5th December 2022 in conjunction with the Christmas lamb show and sale.

Classes are as follows:

Class one: Best pen of 5 Suffolk cross lambs.

Class two: Best pen of 5 Texel cross lambs.

Lambs for the show must not exceed 52kgs.

Cattle sale Thursday 1st December 2022

There was another good entry for this weeks's sale with an improved trade around the ring for forward cattle and quality lots.

Strong, quality stock sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.

Lighter lots also met a lively trade, selling from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.20/kg

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg

Fat cows sold from €650/head to €2170/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €1360 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1200 to €1285 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1140 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €980 to €1135 over the weight.

Store heifers - €300 to €910 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 8th December 2022.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.