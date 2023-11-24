Fat ewes selling from €80 per head to €184 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was an improved trade around the ring and online for this week’s entry of sheep. Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 28-35kgs.
€100 to €120 for 35-40kgs.
€120 to €140 for 41-46kgs.
€140 to €156 for 47-56kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €184/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 27th November 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 23rd November 2023.
There was another good entry of cattle on offer at this week's sale with a lively trade around the ring and online.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.30/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1940/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 30th November 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.