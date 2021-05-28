Spring lambs selling at:

€100 to €130 for 30-36 kgs.

€130 to €150 for 37-42 kgs.

€150 to €174 for 43-50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €192.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €135 to €190.

Ewes with two lambs sold up to €195.

Cattle sale, Thursday 27th May 2021: A good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Strong forward cattle still in great demand with factory agents and farmers keen to purchase for further feeding.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1790/head.

Beef bullocks over 600 kgs - €600 to €475 over.

Store bullocks - €465 to €550 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €890 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €765 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.