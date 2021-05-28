Fat ewes selling from €80 to €192 at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale, Monday 24th May 2021: There was a great trade for all sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart this week which resulted in a total clearance.
Spring lambs selling at:
€100 to €130 for 30-36 kgs.
€130 to €150 for 37-42 kgs.
€150 to €174 for 43-50 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €192.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €135 to €190.
Ewes with two lambs sold up to €195.
Cattle sale, Thursday 27th May 2021: A good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
Strong forward cattle still in great demand with factory agents and farmers keen to purchase for further feeding.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1790/head.
Beef bullocks over 600 kgs - €600 to €475 over.
Store bullocks - €465 to €550 over.
Beef heifers - €500 to €890 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €765 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.