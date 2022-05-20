Fat ewes selling from €80 to €242 at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 16th May 2022: Spring lambs sold at - €79 to €100 for 21-30kgs.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:26 am

€100 to €130 for 31-34kgs.

€130 to €160 for 35-42kgs.

€160 to €171 for 43-55kg.

One lot of three spring lambs (47kgs) sold for €180 each.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €225/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €315/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €242 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 19th May 2022: There was an excellent entry of cattle for this week’s sale, all of which were highly sought after by buyers around the ring and online.

Strong, forward cattle met a brisk trade, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights also sold well from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights seen an increase in the price paid around the ring selling from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1030 to €1750 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1025 to €1585 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €750 to €1120 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €880 to €1730 over the weight.

Store heifers - €352 to €920 over the weight.

Fat cows - €900 to €2180/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales available via MartBids App.

