Fat ewes selling to a high of €188 at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 29th November 2021: Good entry of sheep this week again with trade remaining good for all on offer resulting in a near total clearance.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:19 pm
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €110 for 26-31kgs.
€110 to €130 for 32-36kgs.
€130 to €150 for 37-47kgs.
€150 to €170 for 48-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to a high of €188.
Cattle sale, Thursday 2nd December 2021: Good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week again with a strong trade for all cattle on offer especially strong quality forward types which sold up to €1100 over.
Other quality cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €840/head to €1680/head.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales available via MartBids App.