Fat ewes selling to a top of £200 at Armoy
A smaller show of hoggets at last Wednesday night’s sale met with a sharper demand, selling to a top price of £124.
A big show of fat ewes sold to a top of £200 and breeding ewes sold to £186.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Eoghan Lagan, Garvagh, 24kgs £124. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 25kgs £125.50. J McAlonan, Armoy, 23kgs £123. John Morrison, Ballymoney, 23kgs £122.50. John Crawford, Glarryford, 24kgs £122. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 26kgs £122. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs £122. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 22kgs £121.50. Wm Morrison, Armoy, 26kgs £121. Wm Graham, Bushmills, 24kgs £117.50. E Lagan, Garvagh, 24kgs Blackface, £115.
Fat ewes
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £200. Victor Anderson, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £148. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, Suffolk, £127. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, Suffolk, £126. Jonathan Ferris, Kilrea, Suffolk, £120. E Lagan, Garvagh, Blackfaces, £120. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £115. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Texel, £115. Wm McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £114. John Morrison, Ballymoney, Texel, £113. David Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £110. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, Texel, £105. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Crossbreds £105.
Breeding sheep
Robert McCaughan, Ballymoney, in-lamb, aged ewes, 3, £186, 3, £180, 4, £172, 3, £154, 3, £153.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.