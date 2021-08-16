Fat ewes selling to a top price of £144 at Draperstown (O’Kane’s)

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Fat Cows to £2.07, £2.00 per Kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for stores and fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes.

Fat ewes sold to £144.00, fat lambs £4.60 per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £105, £103.00 and £98.50.

Fat lambs: 27.1kgs at £113, 26.9kgs at £107, 24.9kgs at £106, 24.4kgs at £105, 23kgs at £103.50 22.3kgs at £101.50, 23.6kgs at £100, 22.8kgs £100, 21.7 at £100, 22.9kgs £100, 21kgs at £98, 21.9gs at £98, 22.3kgs at £97 and 21kgs at £92.50.

Fat ewes top prices £144, £137, £136, £130, £126, £125, £120, £119.5, £119 and £115.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.07, £2.00per kg.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1880 and £1860 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows: Belgian Blue 560kgs £2.07, Charolais 770kgs £2.00, Shorthorn 570kgs £1.89, Charolais 720kgs £1.80, Charolais 620kgs £1.79, Charolais 550kgs £1.70, Limousin 570kgs £1.69, Simmental 580kgs £1.65, Charolais 540kgs £1.62, Hereford 520kgs £1.60 Limousin 620kgs £1.59, Limousin 470kgs £1.50, Limousin 490kgs £1.45 and Limousin 480kgs £1.40.

Beef bullocks: Aberdeen Angus 903kgs £1700, Charolais 561kgs £1630, Limousin 697kgs £1620, Charolais 589kgs £1580, Charolais 654kgs £1580, Charolais 590kgs £1550, Charolais 531kgs £1500, Limousin 680kgs £1450, Simmental 682kgs £1380, Charolais 555kgs £1350, Charolais 501kgs £1340, Charolais 502kgs £1290, Charolais 572kg £1290, Charolais 528kgs £1270, Limousin 518kgs £1260, Limousin 570kgs £1250, Shorthorn beef 588kgs £1200, Belgian Blue 515kgs £1150, Charolais 518kgs £1120, Simmental 573kgs £1100, Limousin 506kgs £1070, Charolais 500kgs £1060 and Charolais 510kgs £1055.

Stores bullocks: Charolais 461kgs £1200, Simmental 487kgs £1170, Limousin 494kgs £1170, Charolais 496kgs £1150, Limousin 464kgs £1170, Limousin 499kgs £1100, Charolais 420gs £1000, Limousin 398kgs £990, Charolais 396kgs £950, Limousin 364kgs £940, Saler 287kgs £880, Limousin 366kgs £880, Limousin 587kgs £720, Limousin 260kg £710, Limousin 251kgs £680, Limousin 233kgs £660, Charolais 210kgs £650, Simmental 200kgs £590 and Limousin 201kgs £580.