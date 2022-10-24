€100 to €120 for 37-42kgs.

€120 to €130 for 43-46kgs.

€130 to €142 for 47-60kgs.

Livestock Markets

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €160/head.

Cattle sale Thursday 20th October: There was another good entry of stock for this week’s sale.

Strong, forward cattle continue to be highly sought after with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all competing for quality lots which sold from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg.

Medium weights also sold well making up to €3/kg and more in some cases while plainer lots sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Lighter cattle also met a brisk trade with quality stock selling from €3/kg to €3.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.60/kg to €2.15/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €1840/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €975 over the weight

Beef bullocks - €700 to €1215 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1125 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €620 to €1275 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €965 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.