Fat ewes selling to €173 each at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €110 for 25-33kgs.

€110 to €130 for 34-41kgs.

€130 to €150 for 42-47kgs.

€150 to €164 for 48-60kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €173 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 11th November 2021: There was another good entry of stock for this week’s sale which saw continued demand for quality stock and forward stores with many reaching €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Plainer lots proved more difficult to sell making €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg in the ring.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1740/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1120 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €990 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €710 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €500 to €995 over the weight.

Store heifers - €300 to €770 over the weight.

Annual fatstock show and sale will be held on Friday 3rd December 2021.

Sale at 12.30pm.

Classes:

1. Best Beef Cow

2. Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.

3. Best Heifer - No teeth

4. Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth

5. Best Bullock - No teeth

6. Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth

Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.