Fat ewes selling to €173 each at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 8th November 2021: There was a super trade for the larger entry of sheep on offer at this week’s sale.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €110 for 25-33kgs.
€110 to €130 for 34-41kgs.
€130 to €150 for 42-47kgs.
€150 to €164 for 48-60kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €173 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 11th November 2021: There was another good entry of stock for this week’s sale which saw continued demand for quality stock and forward stores with many reaching €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Plainer lots proved more difficult to sell making €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg in the ring.
Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1740/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1120 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €990 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €400 to €710 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €500 to €995 over the weight.
Store heifers - €300 to €770 over the weight.
Annual fatstock show and sale will be held on Friday 3rd December 2021.
Sale at 12.30pm.
Classes:
1. Best Beef Cow
2. Best Housewife’s Choice - Male or Female Under 600 kgs.
3. Best Heifer - No teeth
4. Best Heifer - 2 or more teeth
5. Best Bullock - No teeth
6. Best Bullock - 2 or more teeth
Closing date for entries Friday 26th November at 3pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.