Fat ewes selling to €228 each at Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €110 for 28-33kgs.

€110 to €130 for 34-37kgs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€130 to €150 for 38-45kgs.

€150 to €170 for 46-60kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €200/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €295/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €228 each.

Cattle sale, Tuesday 24th March 2022.

There was a large entry of cattle for this week’s sale.

Strong, forward stock are in high demand amongst feedlot agents, factory agents and farmers, selling from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg.

Medium weights also sold well from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg for quality lots.

Lighter cattle met a brisk trade around the ring and online selling from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €950 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €910 to €1255 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €980 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €630 to €1355 over the weight.

Store heifers - €300 to €760 over the weight.

Fat cows - €670 to €1910 each.

Reminder: Weanling sale, Tuesday night 29th March 2022.

This sale will also include cows and calves, springing cows and drop calves.

Intake from 3.30pm. Sale at 6.30pm sharp.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.