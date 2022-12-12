Fat ewes selling to £125 and fat lambs £5.20 per kg at Draperstown
Despite the weather there was a good seasonal show of ewes and lambs on Friday with a steady trade.
Fat lambs
20kgs at £104, 26.5kgs at £120, 24.6kgs at £117, 23.8kgs at£116, 23.4kgs at £116 27.1kgs at £115, 22.8kgs £114.5, 23.1kgs at £112, 22.4kgs at £111 and 20kgs £102.
Fat ewes top prices £125, £120, £115, £114, £106, £104, £100, £97 £95 and £94.
An outstanding show of cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O'Kane and Son) with top prices paid for quality stock.
Fat cow trade remains buoyant with growing numbers every week.
Fat cows 640kgs at £2.44, 660kgs at £2.38
Beef bullocks 508kgs at £1520 - £2.99kg, 535kgs at£1600-£2.99 kg
Beef heifers 633kgs £1870 - £2.95 and 580kgs - £1610 £2.78 per kg
Beef bullocks and heifers are exceptional trade with keen prices paid for quality stock.
More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.
Weanling trade very strong with more quality stock to fulfil customer orders.
Fat cows
Charolais 700kgs £2.44, Charolais 580kgs £2.44 Limousin 480kgs £2.36 Charolais 500kgs £2.34 Charolais 540kgs £2.30, Limousin 540kgs £2.26, Hereford 490kgs £2.20, Limousin 570kgs £2.12 Stabiliser 580kgs £2.10 Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kgs £2.08, Belgian Blue 510kgs £2.08 and Limousin 700kgs £2.08.
Beef bullocks
Limousin 694kgs £2010, Charolais 765kgs £2000, Charolais 773kgs £1950, Charolais 724kgs £1950, Charolais 694kgs £1900, Limousin 642kgs £1890, Limousin 730kgs £1850, Simmental 692kgs £1830 Limousin 582kgs £1750, Limousin 680kgs £1750, Charolais 535kgs £1600 and Charolais 508kgs £1520,
Bullock stores
Charolais 473kgs £1460, Charolais 459kgs £1450, Charolais 499kgs £1440 Limousin 450kgs £1250, Limousin 430kgs £1190, Charolais 412kgs £1160, Charolais 310kgs £900, Charolais 402kgs £900, Limousin 321kgs £880, Limousin 320kgs £870 and Charolais 384kgs £800.
Beef heifers
Charolais 633kgs £1870, Charolais 783kgs £1840, Aberdeen Angus 792kgs £1680, Charolais 580kgs £1610, Limousin 590kgs £1600, Limousin 620kgs £1580, Limousin 600kgs £1550, Charolais 670kgs £1550, Charolais 605kgs £1550, Limousin 620kgs £1540, Limousin 540kgs £1410 and Charolais 510kgs £1400.
Store heifers
Charolais 443kgs £1150, Limousin 458kgs £1140, Limousin 439kgs £1110, Charolais 417kgs £1110, Hereford 480kgs £1040, Charolais 373kgs £1030, Limousin 422kgs £1020, Charolais 428kgs £1000, Hereford 464kgs £970,Limousin 349kgs £900, Limousin 320kgs £880 and Charolais 310kgs £800.