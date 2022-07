Fat ewes selling to £125 Hilltown

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £117.50 for 26.3kg (446ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 21.5kg (507ppk), Bryansford farmer £107.50 for 22.1kg (486ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 21.9kg (488ppk), Bryansford farmer £106.50 for 22.5kg (473ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 22kg (481ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 22.6kg (460ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 21.8kg (472ppk), Newcastle farmer £101 for 21kg (481ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 21.5kg (465ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100 for 21kg (476ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 20kg (490ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 20.9kg (464ppk), Newcastle farmer £96.50 for 20.7kg (466ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 21kg (457ppk) and Dromara farmer £96 for 20.8kg (461ppk).

Store lambs: Rostrevor farmer £96.50 for 19.8kg (487ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 19.1kg (497ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 18kg (505ppk), Cabra farmer £90 for 15.7kg (573ppk), Ardaragh farmer £89.50 for 17kg (526ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.5kg (539ppk), Newry farmer £88 for 15.7kg (560ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 15kg (580ppk), Hilltown farmer £86.50 for 14.7kg (588ppk), Cabra farmer £86 for 14.4kg (597ppk), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 14.8kg (581ppk), Ballyward farmer £83.50 for 16.3kg (512ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 15.5kg (535ppk), Cabra farmer £82 for 14.3kg (573ppk), Rostrevor farmer £81 for 15.7kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 13.6kg (588ppk), Newry farmer £79 for 15kg (526ppk), Ballyward farmer £78.50 for 14kg (560ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 12.9kg (589ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 13.2kg (568ppk), Kilkeel farmer £73 for 13kg (561ppk), Hilltown farmer £69 for 13kg (530ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £67 for 12.8kg (523ppk) and Newry farmer £59 for 10.7kg (551ppk).