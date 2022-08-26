Fat ewes selling to £129 at Newtownstewart
Evening sheep sale summary: G Rankin 28.50kgs £110; 26kgs £105.50; G Warnock 25kgs £107.50 and £105; G McFarland 26kgs £107; T Johnston 32.50kgs £105; 23.50kgs £100.
D Carolan 24.50kgs £102; 20.50kgs £86.50; W D Millar 23kgs £100.50; D J Baxter 25kgs £100; 22kgs £87; Peter Campbell 24.20kgs £100; John McGlinchey 24kgs £103; R G Pollock 23kgs £101; M Warnock 25.50kgs £100; John Quigley 24.40kgs £101.50; P Keenan 24kgs £102; P McFarland 24kgs £100; C McLaughlin 23.30kgs £100; A McCullagh 24kgs £100; 22.50kgs £89; K McNamee 23.50kgs £98.50; W T Stronge 22kgs £95; 2.50kgs £94.50; P McNamee 22.50kgs £94; M Hollywood 22kgs £92; D McCullagh 22.50kgs £92; G Robinson 22kgs £92; N Devine 21.50kgs £91.50; P Cairns 22.50kgs £90; G McCullagh 22.50kgs £89.50; I McKelvey 22.50kgs £87.
Lighter lambs for grazing sold from £63 up.
Fat ewes: R Scott £129, £94, £82 and £70; A Donald £114; A McKelvey £102; Mrs D Pinkerton £100; M Rutledge £100, £76 and £65; R G Pollock £94; J R Lowry £88; R Sproule £85 and £66; J R Hemphill £82; P McNamee £77.
Grazing and horned ewes sold from £35 to £88.