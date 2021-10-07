Fat ewes selling to £130 at Armoy
The biggest show of the year with just under 4,000 head on offer at Armoy last Wednesday met with another fine trade and a complete clearance.
Fat lambs sold to £129 with a lot of lambs between £105-£110.
Store lambs sold to £95.50 with a tremendous offering on offer.
Fat ewes sold to £130 and ewe lambs to £121.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Robert McCaughan, Ballymoney, Texel, 28kgs £129. C Battersby, Bushmills, Texel, 28kgs £115.50. O Darragh, Stranocum, 29kgs £110. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 27kgs £110. Jack Darragh, Stranocum, 28kgs £110. JE McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, 26kgs £107. K and E McErlain, Armoy, Texel, 25.5kgs £017.00. Robert McCormick, Armoy, Blackface, 26kgs £107.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, 27kgs £107. K and E McErlain, Dorset, 25kgs £107. S Morrison, Mosside, Texel, 25kgs £107, 25kgs £107. T McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, 25kgs £106. David Hannah, 25kgs £106. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25.5kgs £105.50.
Store lambs
Seamus McDonnell, Torr, Texel, 15, £95.50. Alex McCann, Cargan, Mule, 13, £94.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, 34, £94.50. J and C McCormick, Armoy, Texel, 42 £92.00. A Hunter, Broughshane, 19 Texel, £92.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, 50, £91.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 22, £91.50. D McAlister, Glenann, Suffolk, 23, £91.00. H McKiernan, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 10, £90.50. David McCammon, Killyglen, Texel, 23, £90.50. Danny McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, 12, £90.00. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, 11, £120, 11, £114, 10, £110. Charles Quinn, Cushendall, Mule, 11, £112. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 6, £108. Ryan Hamilton, Texel, 9, £95.50.
Breeding hoggets
Robert Greer, Ahoghill, Mule, £136. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, Mule, 7, £126, 1, £125. Patricia McNaughton, Cushendun, 10, Blackface, £116, 12 £110, 11, £108, 9, £86.00, 4, £60. John Cassley, Armoy, Texel, 8, £110, 8, £110. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 1, Texel, £98.00, 1, £28.00. J and A McGarel, Ballygally, 3, Beltex, £68.
Ewes
K Hunter, Ballymoney, 6, £130. S Huey, Armoy, 3, £128. J O’Kane, Ballymoney, 14, £118. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 2, £118. R Watson, Dunloy, 2, £118. D McBride, Ballycastle, 2, £114. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 1, £112. John Christie, Ballymoney, 3, £110. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, Texel, 2, £108. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 1, Blackface, £100.
Breeding ewes
Sean McKinley, Texel, 11, £118, 1, £98. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, Mule, 9, £98.00., 5, £96.00. John Christie, Ballymoney, Charollais, 1, £150. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Texel, £134. David Hanna, Ballymoney, Texel, 1, £126.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.