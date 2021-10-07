Fat ewes selling to £130 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

First ‘Rural Chaplain’ is appointed by Presbyterian Church in Ireland

Dairy Council elects new Chair and vice Chair

Consumers urged not to panic buy dairy as HGV driver shortage affects sector

No change to trailer test in NI

Ewes selling to a top of £1020 at Plumbridge

Suckler calf sells for £1530 at Hilltown

Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.

K Hunter, Ballymoney, 6, £130. S Huey, Armoy, 3, £128. J O’Kane, Ballymoney, 14, £118. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 2, £118. R Watson, Dunloy, 2, £118. D McBride, Ballycastle, 2, £114. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 1, £112. John Christie, Ballymoney, 3, £110. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, Texel, 2, £108. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 1, Blackface, £100.

Seamus McDonnell, Torr, Texel, 15, £95.50. Alex McCann, Cargan, Mule, 13, £94.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, 34, £94.50. J and C McCormick, Armoy, Texel, 42 £92.00. A Hunter, Broughshane, 19 Texel, £92.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, 50, £91.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 22, £91.50. D McAlister, Glenann, Suffolk, 23, £91.00. H McKiernan, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 10, £90.50. David McCammon, Killyglen, Texel, 23, £90.50. Danny McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, 12, £90.00. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, 11, £120, 11, £114, 10, £110. Charles Quinn, Cushendall, Mule, 11, £112. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 6, £108. Ryan Hamilton, Texel, 9, £95.50.

Robert McCaughan, Ballymoney, Texel, 28kgs £129. C Battersby, Bushmills , Texel, 28kgs £115.50. O Darragh, Stranocum, 29kgs £110. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 27kgs £110. Jack Darragh, Stranocum, 28kgs £110. JE McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, 26kgs £107. K and E McErlain, Armoy, Texel, 25.5kgs £017.00. Robert McCormick, Armoy, Blackface, 26kgs £107.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, 27kgs £107. K and E McErlain, Dorset, 25kgs £107. S Morrison, Mosside, Texel, 25kgs £107, 25kgs £107. T McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, 25kgs £106. David Hannah, 25kgs £106. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25.5kgs £105.50.

Fat ewes sold to £130 and ewe lambs to £121.

Store lambs sold to £95.50 with a tremendous offering on offer.

Fat lambs sold to £129 with a lot of lambs between £105-£110.