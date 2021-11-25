Fat ewes selling to £130 at Armoy
A smaller turnout of 1,100 head last Wednesday night saw a slightly easier trade.
Fat lambs sold to £128.50, fat ewes to £130 and store lambs sold to £112.50.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Kelly O’Kane, Carnlough, 28kgs £128.50. C McDevitt, Limavady, 26kgs £125. A and C Creith, Armoy, 26kgs £124.50. Huey Brothers, Armoy, 24kgs £124. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 26kgs £124. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £122.50. Phil McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £122. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 25kgs £121. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £121. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £120. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £119. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £119. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs £119. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £117.
Store lambs
Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 4 Texel, £100. Brian McKendry, Armoy, 11 Texel, £110. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 13 Crossbreds £112.50. H McKiernan, Ballyvoy, 4 Suffolk, £97.00. K McCaughan, Glenshesk, 20 Texel, £91.50. 12, £88.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 5 Crossbreds £100, 10, £85.00. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, 18 Suffolk, £103.50. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 63 Blackface, £80.00, 13 Crossbreds £88.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 7 Suffolk, £88.50. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 21 Suffolk, £90.00. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 7 Texel, £93.50.
Fat ewes
Robert Coulter, Ballyclare, Suffolk, £130. J Simpson, Dervock, Suffolk, £127. R Coulter, Ballyclare, Dorsets, £100. J McGill, Ballyvoy, Blackface, £126. V McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £125. L Millen, Coleraine, Charollais, £90.00.
