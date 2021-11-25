Fat ewes selling to £130 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Record breaking prices for fat ewes at Saintfield

Annual Livingstone Tractor run dedicated to memory of Shane Lappin

Farmer ‘devastated’ after massive fire kills ‘large number’ of pigs - firefighters remain at scene

This Farming Life: Locations and families starring in series five

Rathfriland farmer wins overall champion at Co-Op

Farmer given community service for transporting unfit animal

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

Four bulls rescued from slurry tank on NI farm

Weaner unit destroyed in serious fire at Co Armagh pig farm

Castle and estate with land suited to crops and livestock for €3,250,000

Sale every wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Kelly O’Kane, Carnlough, 28kgs £128.50. C McDevitt, Limavady, 26kgs £125. A and C Creith, Armoy, 26kgs £124.50. Huey Brothers, Armoy, 24kgs £124. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 26kgs £124. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £122.50. Phil McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £122. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 25kgs £121. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £121. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £120. Leslie Millen, Coleraine , 23kgs £119. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £119. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs £119. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £117.

Fat lambs sold to £128.50, fat ewes to £130 and store lambs sold to £112.50.