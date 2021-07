Fat ewes selling to £131 at Downpatrick Mart

Spring lambs sold to £111.00, fat ewes to £131.00 and light weight lambs to £5.16ppk.

Spring lambs

Saintfield farmer 23kg £111.00, Corbally farmer 26kg £110.00, Strangford farmer 25kg £103.00 and 20kg £95.00, Ballyclander farmer 25kg £102.00 and 23kg £99.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg £102.00, Scaddy farmer 26kg £102.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg £101.00 and 23kg £95.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg £101.00, Ardglass farmer 26kg £100.00, Ballynagross farmer 29kg £100.00 and 24kg £96.00, Lissoid farmer 24kg £100.00, Loughinisland farmer 24kg £100.00 and 22kg £92.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 26kg £100.00 and 21kg £88.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £99.00 and 22kg £91.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg £98.00, Ballynahinch farmer 27kg £97.00, Castlewellan farmer 27kg £96.00 and 23kg £94.00, Killyleagh farmer 23kg £96.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg £95.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg £94.00, Bangor farmer 23kg £94.00 and Tyrella farmer 23kg £93.

Fat ewes

Woodgrange farmer £131.00 and £100.00, Killough farmer £121.00 and £103.00, Ballynahinch farmer £120.00, Saintfield farmer £120.00, Strangford farmer £120.00, Comber farmer £120.00 and £95.00, Ballynahinch £118.00, Comber farmer £118.00, Castlewellan farmer £114.00, Ballybrannagh farmer £112.00, Strangford farmer £111.00, Ballynahinch farmer £110.00, Crossgar farmer £109.00, Comber farmer £106.00, Woodgrange farmer £105.00 and Saintfield farmer £105.00.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 19th July 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at £1250 for a 584kg Aberdeen Angus from J Flemming, with heifers at £1180 for a 580kg Charolais from M McAlea. Light weight stores sold to £2.41ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Legamaddy farmer 584kg Aberdeen Angus £1250 (2.14ppk) and 536kg Simmental £960 (1.80ppk) and 460kg Simmental £800 (1.75ppk), Ardglass farmer 550kg Charolais £1180 (2.15ppk) and 560kg Hereford £1090 (1.94ppk) and 576kg Aberdeen Angus £1070 (1.87ppk), Castlewellan farmer 570kg Limousin £1180 (2.07ppk) and 490kg Limousin £1080 (2.21ppk), Ballee farmer 512kg Aberdeen Angus £1090 (2.13ppk) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus £940 (2.14ppk) twice and 406kg Aberdeen Angus £930 (2.29ppk), Ballykinler farmer 498kg Simmental £1040 (2.09ppk) and 422kg Simmental £1000 (2.37ppk) and 420kg Simmental £950 (2.26ppk) and Blackstaff farmer 420kg Charolais £1010 (2.41ppk) and 490kg Charolais £900 (1.84ppk).

Heifers