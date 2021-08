Fat ewes selling to £131 at Downpatrick Mart

Spring lambs sold to £121.

Fat ewes to £131 and light weight lambs to £4.90ppk.

Spring lambs

Castlescreen farmer 32kg £121.00 and 22kg £96.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £108.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £108.00, Killough farmer 28kg £106.00, Castlewellan farmer 27kg £106.00, Ballyclander farmer 23kg £105.00, Ballycruttle farmer 25kg £105.00, Ballyclander farmer 25kg £105.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £105.00, Castlescreen farmer 25kg £104.00, Dundrum farmer 24kg £103.50, Erenagh farmer 23kg £102.00, Strangford farmer 24kg £102.00, Ballyhallbert farmer 24kg £101.50, Kilclief farmer 23kg £101.50, Vianstown farmer 25kg £101.00, Woodgrange farmer 24kg £101.00, Teconnaught farmer 23kg £99.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg £98.00, Vianstown farmer 23kg £98.00, Bonecastle farmer 23kg £98.00 and Strangford farmer 23kg £98.

Fat ewes

Dundrum farmer £131.00, Legamaddy farmer £128.00, Portaferry farmer £126.00 and £80.00, Ballycruttle farmer £125.00, Ballyclander farmer £123.00 and £115.00 and £105.00, Killough farmer £119.00, Ballyduggan farmer £117.00 and £107.00, Ballydonety farmer £110.00, Ballycruttle farmer £101.00 and £91.00 and £89.00 and Crossgar farmer £87.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 2nd August 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at £1200 for a 562kg Charolais from R Murphy, with heifers at £1290 for a 602kg Aberdeen Angus from C Kennedy.

Light weight stores sold to £2.23ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows;

Bullocks

Raholp farmer 562kg Charolais £1200 (2.14ppk), Ardglass farmer 550kg Aberdeen Angus £1190 (2.17ppk) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus £990 (2.02ppk) and 512kg Aberdeen Angus £980 (1.94ppk) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.96ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 578kg Charolais £1170 (2.02ppk) and 516kg Charolais £1150 (2.23ppk) and 590kg Charolais £1140 (1.94ppk) and 530kg Charolais £1070 (2.02ppk), Kilclief farmer 620kg Aberdeen Angus £1160 (1.86ppk) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus £980 (2.06ppk) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus £960 (1.86ppk) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (2.10ppk), Downpatrick farmer 650kg Simmental £1140 and 580kg Charolais £1070 and 530kg Charolais £1040 and 560kg Charolais £990 and 500kg Charolais £970, Ballydrummond farmer 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1000 (2.17ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 460kg Limousin £1000 (2.17ppk).

Heifers