Fat ewes selling to £140 at Armoy
A smaller show of sheep at Armoy Mart last Wednesday met with a very sharp trade.
Fat lambs sold to £110, store lambs to £96.50, breeding ewes made up to £134 and fat ewes to £140.
Fat lambs
R Hunter, Ballymoney, 28kgs £110. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £107.50. G and M McGuckian, Cloughmills, 25kgs £106. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 24kgs £106. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £106. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs £104. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 24 ½kgs £105. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £104.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 25kgs £105. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £103.50. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. Emily O’Neill, Martinstown, 24 ½kgs £106. P Murray, Glenariffe, 24kgs £106. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £103.
Store lambs
Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 42 Texel, £96.50. Pat McCarry, Murlough, 15 Suffolk, £95.50. G Mulvenna, Glenarm, 40 crossbreds £93.00. JJ Quinn, Cushendall, 3 Texel, £91.50. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 23kgs crossbreds £91.00. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 21 Suffolk, £91.00. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 26 Texel, £89.50. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 16 Suffolk, £88.50. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 17 Suffolk, £88.50. J and C Wilson, Armoy, 14 Texel, £87.00. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 28 Suffolk, £86.50. SP Fitzgerald, Crumlin, 15 Texel, £86.50. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 11 crossbreds £86.00. John McAlonan, Armoy, 12 crossbreds £86.00.
Ewe lambs
Dessie McMullan, Glenariffe, Mules, 10, £114, 1, £110, 10, £106. B Magee, Cushendun, 13 Mules, £104. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 12 Blackface £100, 11, £100, 19, £92.00.
Hoggets
M McAlister, Glenariffe, 6 Mules, £134. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 12 Mules, £130, 12, £125.
Fat ewes
T Butler, Ballyvoy, Blues, £140. F Quinn, Cushendall, Texel, £127. V Hugues, Martinstown, Mules, £122. SJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £108. JJ McCouaig, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £106. E Duncan, Ballycastle, Texel, £101. JJ Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk, £95.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.