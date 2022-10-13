Fat ewes selling to £140 at Gortin
Another large entry this Monday night with fat ewes making £140 and breeding rams selling to 600gns.
Lambs
J and H Foster £131/33kg. R Clarke £120/28kg £115/26.5kg. N McConnell £110.50/23kg. M Hegarty £110/24.5kg. A Fleming £110/23.5kg. D Martin £109/25kg. J Stevenson £109/24kg. A Speer £107/23kg. W Gilmore £106.50/25kg. A McKevley £105/23kg £104.50/22.5kg £103.50/21.5kg. S Daly £105/23.5kg. J McGurk £105/23kg. W Gilmore £105/24kg. A Hill £103/23kg. A Doyle £102/23kg. R McCullagh £102/21.5kg. R Cluff £100.50/22.5kg. D Hutchinson £100/22kg. J Moss £99.50/22kg. F Matthews £98/21.5kg. P Kennedy £98/22kg. E O'Hagan £97.50/22kg. J Whiteside £97.50/22kg. S Lindsay £97/21.5kg.
Store lambs
J Moss £96/21kg. P Carland £95.50/21kg. B McCullagh £95/21kg £92.50/20kg £91/20.5kg. E Mullin £94.50/21kg. J Doherty £94/21.50kg. G Bradley £91.50/20kg. J Moss £90.50/21kg. P McCullagh £90/21.5kg. D Gormley £88.50/20.5kg. D McQuaid £88/19kg.
Fat ewes
D Hall £140. J Hamilton £128. P Murray £122 £118 £112 £107. S Gormley £122 £115 £112. S Doherty £114 £110 £102. J McCullagh £104. M Hegarty £103 E and P Mullin £102. M Collins £96. S Watt £96. F McBride £94. D Hutchinson £92. M Bradley £92.
Breeding ewes
P Gormley £152 £148 £136. P Murray £142 £132 £118. C McCullagh £140 £135 £128 £125 £118. G Hamilton £134 £118. M Bradey £132. S Gormley £132 £128 £122. S Bell £132 £128 £125 £122.
Breeding rams
D Beattie 600gns. F Crawford 540gns 500gns 300gns. D Mawhinney 500gns 300gns 300gns. D Lowry 460gns. M Scott 400gns 380gns 360gns. R McAdoo 310gns 300gns. H McBratney 300gns 300gns 260gns. S McBride 280gns.