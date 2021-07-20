Fat ewes selling to £141 at Newtownstewart Mart
Another full yard of lambs and ewes sold to an easier trade however prices were much better what was forecast and anticipated therefore only one lot remained unsold.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 1:03 pm
Lambs selling up to £117 and fat ewes to £141.
Gary Rankin 25kgs £117; D S Allison 25kgs £109 and 21.5kgs £100; Wm Rankin 24kgs £103.50; T P McNamee 22kgs £103.50; S A Conway 23kgs £103 and 20kgs £101; P McNamee 23kgs £103; R Temple 23kgs £102; M Donaghy 22kgs £101; C Muldoon 23kgs £101; D McNamee 22kgs £100.40; R Pollock 22kgs £100; K Condy 21.5kgs £100; R Allison 21kgs £99; S Dennison 22kgs £98; P J Maguire 21.5kgs £98; B McKenna 21.5kgs £96.50; S Kee 21kgs £96.50; B Ward 20.5kgs £96 and R Sproule 21.7kgs £95.
Fat ewes: G Rankin £141; C Muldoon £113; D McNamee £104; C Armstrong £96, £90 and £83; S Dennison £95.50; R Allison £92; S Kee £91; S Allison £90 and P Nicholas £85 and £84.
Poorer ewes sold from £50 up.