Fat ewes selling to £141 at Newtownstewart Mart

Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1900

Beef heifers selling to £1695 at Markethill Mart

Deadline looming for CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course 2021/22

Cash flow management – challenges now arising on farms across NI

Poots invites Expressions of Interest for £12million Tier 2 of FBIS Capital

Farmer fined £2,750 for eartag and movement offences

Farmer in court for failing to provide BVD samples

Beef cows selling to a top price of £2091 at Clogher Mart

Poorer ewes sold from £50 up.

Fat ewes: G Rankin £141; C Muldoon £113; D McNamee £104; C Armstrong £96, £90 and £83; S Dennison £95.50; R Allison £92; S Kee £91; S Allison £90 and P Nicholas £85 and £84.

Gary Rankin 25kgs £117; D S Allison 25kgs £109 and 21.5kgs £100; Wm Rankin 24kgs £103.50; T P McNamee 22kgs £103.50; S A Conway 23kgs £103 and 20kgs £101; P McNamee 23kgs £103; R Temple 23kgs £102; M Donaghy 22kgs £101; C Muldoon 23kgs £101; D McNamee 22kgs £100.40; R Pollock 22kgs £100; K Condy 21.5kgs £100; R Allison 21kgs £99; S Dennison 22kgs £98; P J Maguire 21.5kgs £98; B McKenna 21.5kgs £96.50; S Kee 21kgs £96.50; B Ward 20.5kgs £96 and R Sproule 21.7kgs £95.

Lambs selling up to £117 and fat ewes to £141.