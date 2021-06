Fat ewes selling to £142 at Downpatrick Mart

Spring lambs sold to £126.50.

Fat ewes to £142.00 and light weight lambs to £5.49ppk.

Spring lambs

Ballyculter farmer 24kg £126.50 and 23kg £121.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg £125.00 and 23kg £119.00 and 22kg £118.00, Kilkeel farmer 30kg £125.00, Aughlishafin farmer 27kg £124.00, Drumroe farmer 25kg £123.50 and 22kg £116.00, Tullynacree farmer 24kg £123.00 twice, Ballynoe farmer 24kg £123.00, Ballyclander farmer 24kg £122.50, Teconnaught farmer 23kg £122.00, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg £122.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg £122.00 and 17kg £84.00, Woodgrange farmer 23kg £122.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg £122.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £121.00, Lisbarnett farmer 23kg £121.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £120.50, Lissoid farmer 22kg £120.00, Drumsnade farmer 24kg £120.00, Ballybranagh farmer 23kg £120.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 24kg £120.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg £119.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 23kg £118.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 22kg £117.00, Corbally farmer 21kg £116.50, Corbally farmer 22kg £116.00, Craig farmer 21kg £116.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £115.00, Kilkeel farmer 23kg £115.00, Killybawn farmer 21kg £115.00, Vianstown farmer 22kg £115.00, Glasdrumman farmer 21kg £115.00, Newcastle farmer 22kg £115.00, Carrowbane farmer 22kg £114.50, Strangford farmer 22kg £113.50, Ballykinler farmer 22kg £112.00, Newcastle farmer 20kg £110.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg £110.00, Crossgar farmer 20kg £110.00, Leitrim farmer 21kg £110.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £108.00, Loughinisland farmer 19kg £107.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £106.00, Annadorn farmer 21kg £104.00, Glen farmer 20kg £100.00, Saintfield farmer 19kg £93.00, Ballynahinch farmer 18kg £92.00, Ballytrustan farmer 20kg £90.00 and Lisboy farmer 21kg £86.00.

Fat ewes

Comber farmer £142.00 and £120.00, Annacloy farmer £137.00, Ballyhossett farmer £130.00, Woodgrange farmer £130.00, Glen farmer £129.00 and £91.00, Crossgar farmer £129.00 and £100.00 and £97.00, Castlewellan farmer £127.00, Lissoid farmer £126.00 and £124.00, Saintfield farmer £125.00 and £74.00 and £52.00, Leitrim farmer £120.00, Downpatrick farmer £117.00, Saintfield farmer £115.00, Kilkeel farmer £112.00 and £95.00 twice, Glasdrumman farmer £111.00 and £94.00 and £89.00 and £85.00 and £76.00, Downpatrick farmer £110.00 and £97.00 and £85.00 and £83.00, Corbally farmer £108.00, Ballynahinch farmer £100.00 and £80.00 and £50.00, Aughlishafin farmer £97.00, Drumroe farmer £93.00, Ballytrustan farmer £86.00, Carrowbane farmer £83.00 and £54.00, Cabra farmer £64.00 and Ballyculter farmer £60.00.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 21st June 2021 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Bullocks peaked at £1540 for a 704kg Charolais from the Connolly brothers, with heifers at £1160 for a 550kg Charolais from Connolly brothers. Light weight stores sold to £2.70ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Grangecam farmer 704kg Charolais £1540 (2.19ppk) and 640kg Charolais £1430 (2.23ppk) and 566kg Charolais £1370 (2.42ppk) and 696kg Charolais £1360 (1.96ppk) and 600kg Charolais £1330 (2.22ppk) and 570kg Charolais £1250 (2.20ppk), Erenagh farmer 520kg Charolais £1290 (2.48ppk) and 446kg Charolais £1190 (2.67ppk) and 464kg Charolais £1170 (2.52ppk) and 464kg Charolais £1110 (2.40ppk) and 430kg Charolais £1080 (2.50ppk) and 458kg Charolais £1080 (2.36ppk) and 580kg Aberdeen Angus £1080 (2.00ppk), Castlewellan farmer 480kg Charolais £1200 (2.50ppk) and 500kg Charolais £1190 (2.38ppk) and 480kg SIL £1110 (2.30ppk) and 490kg SIL £1090 (2.22ppk), Raffrey farmer 610kg Limousin £1180 (1.94ppk) and 570kg Limousin £1160 (2.02ppk) and Strangford farmer 460kg Charolais £980 (2.14ppk) and 416kg Charolais £880 (2.12ppk) and 308kg Limousin £830 (2.70ppk).

Heifers