Fat ewes selling to £145 at Armoy

Store lambs were very sharp with a small turnout selling to £91.50.
Fat ewes remained good selling to £145.
Leading prices
R McCambridge, Cushendall, 24kgs £108. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 23kgs £104.50. Wm Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £104. B and S Duffin, Kells, 26kgs £105. Philip McCurdy, Bushmills, 24kgs £106. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £102. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 22kgs £100. Alex Hughes, Martinstown, 22kgs £100. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs £101. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 22kgs £101. Bernadette O’Kane, Martinstown, 22.5kgs £101. Jim Kane, Ballycastle, 22kgs £101. J and C Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £101.
Store lambs
Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 62 Suffolk, £91.50. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 39 Texel, £91.00. G Emerson, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £87.00. Robt Davidson, Larne, 10 Crossbreds £87.00. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 20 Suffolk, £90.00. John Christie, Ballymoney, 23kgs £96.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 6 Charollais, £90.50. J P Black, Ballycastle, 7 Crossbreds £72.00. M Watt, Loughguile, 7 Crossbreds £81.00.
Fat ewes
Phil McCurdy, Bushmills, Crossbreds £145. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Charollais, £138. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Texel, £121. John McGill, Ballycastle, Texel, £115. John Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £110. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Crossbreds £114. S McCambridge, Ballycastle, Texel, £116. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Texel, £110. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Texel, £105.
