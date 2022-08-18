News you can trust since 1963
Edit Account-Sign Out

Fat ewes selling to £148 at Armoy

Another full yard of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs sharpen in trade.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:48 pm

Store lambs were in great demand and fat ewes sold to £148.

Leading prices

Fat lambs

Armoy Mart

Most Popular

Ryan Laverty, Ballymoney, 29kgs £116. Martin Cassley, Armoy, 26kgs £116. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 24kgs £115. Andrew McGarry, Ballycastle, 27kgs £115. B Mullan, Stranocum, 27kgs £113. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £113. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 23kgs £113. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 24kgs £112.50. Rod Bradley, Coleraine, 22kgs £112.50. JJ Quinn, Cushendall, 22kgs £112.50. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 25kgs £112. Derek Stirling, Ballymoney, 24kgs £112. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 23kgs £112. M Cassley, Armoy, 22kgs £112. Andrew McGarry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £111.50.

Store lambs

Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 30 Texel, £98.00. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 45 Texel, £96.50. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 27 Texel, £95.00, 21, £93.50. Donal McCormick, Ballycastle, 33 Suffolk, £94.50, 55, £93.00. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £94.00. Sean McGuckian, Dunloy, 32 Suffolk, £91.50. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 50 Suffolk, £90.00. Dessie McCollam, Loughguile, 53 Mules, £90.00. Pat and Dermot McAleese, Loughguile, 40 Mules, £89.00. Niall Delargy, Cushendall, 30 Texel, £85.00. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, 20 Mules, £87.00.

Fat ewes

Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 7 crossbreds £148. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 6 Cheviot, £130. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 1 Texel, £138. P J McAtamney, Loughguile, 9 Suffolk, £140. R Laverty, Ballymoney, 12 crossbreds £128. D McIntosh, Glenariffe, 10 Suffolk, £128.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Bushmills