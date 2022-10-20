Fat ewes selling to £150 and fat lambs to £116 at Gortin
A firm trade this week in Gortin with fat lambs making £116.
Fat ewes to £150 and breeding rams 610gns.
Lambs
R Ross £116/29kg. S and A Conway £114/27.5kg £109/23.5kg. D Hempton £112/24.5kg. D McConnell £112/26kg £103/23kg. L Young £110/25.5kg. A Hetherington £108/25kg. S Heekin £108/24.5kg. M McCrabbe £108/25kg £101/23kg £94/21kg. J Doherty £107.50/24.5kg. I Donald £107/24kg. S Whelan £105.50/23kg. B McCrystal £105/23.5kg. J Millar £105/23.5kg. J McGaughey £104/24kg. J Beattie £104/23kg £97/22kg. R Wilson £104/23kg. King Farms £100/22kg. P Kennedy £100/22.5kg. J O'Hagan £98/20.5kg £95/20kg. Meadowbank Farms £97/21.5kg £96.50/22kg. P McCullagh £94/18kg. M Bradley £94/18kg.
Ewes
S Hopper £150. A Hetherington £145. A McElduff £145. D Fleming £117. T McCullagh £115 £108 £103 £101. D Hempton £109. F Ward £105. C Montgomery £105 £102 £99. J McGaughey £104. J McFarlane £104. S McFarland £104 £102 £98.
Breeding ewes
D Beattie 380gns 360gns 360gns 335gns 290gns. M Hamilton £158 £152 £150 £148. A McFarland £136. J Kennedy £134 £134. J McFarlane £120 £114. S Lindsay £118 £116.
Breeding rams
S Hopper 610gns. S Watt 290gns 200gns 160gns. W McElmurray 270gns 215gns 190gns. C McLaughlin 240gns 230gns. I Donald 190gns.