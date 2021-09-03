Fat ewes selling to £151 at Downpatrick
At the sheep sale on Saturday 28th August there was steady trade of good quality lambs.
Fat lambs selling to £110.
Fat ewes selling to £151.
Light weight lambs to £4.80ppk.
Fat lambs
Annacloy farmer 26kg £110.00, Strangford farmer 25kg £110.00, Crossgar farmer 24kg £109.50, Downpatrick farmer 30kg £108.00 and 24kg £107.00, Ballyalton farmer 25kg £107.00, Teconnaught farmer 26kg £107.00, Comber farmer 23kg £105.50, Saintfield farmer 22kg £105.00, Bonecastle farmer 24kg £105.00, Killyleagh farmer 25kg £105.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg £104.00, Kilclief farmer 23kg £100.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg £100.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £100.00, Ballynoe farmer 22kg £100.00, Loughinisland farmer 22kg £100.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg £99.00 and Dromore farmer 19kg £90.
Fat ewes
Corbally farmer £151.00, Crossgar farmer £145.00, Crossgar farmer £145.00, Saintfield farmer £140.00, Ballynahinch farmer £138.00, Downpatrick farmer £137.00, Ballyduggan farmer £136.00 and £118.00, Saintfield farmer £136.00 and £95.00, Ballynahinch farmer £133.00, Annacloy farmer £129.00 and Bright farmer £120.
At the Monday night cattle sale on 30th August 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle.
Bullocks peaked at £1400 for a 628kg Charolais from G Drake, with heifers at £1070 for a 528kg Charolais from H Keenan.
Light weight stores sold to £2.40ppk.
Leading prices in all categories as follows:
Bullocks
Coniamstown farmer 628kg Charolais £1400 and 560kg Limousin £1160, Farranfad farmer 650kg Charolais £1235 and 612kg Charolais £1150 and 550kg Charolais £1100 and 620kg Charolais £1110, Saul farmer 560kg Hereford £1200 and 550kg Hereford £1170 and 520kg Hereford £1150 and 516kg Hereford £1100, Saintfield farmer 490kg Limousin £1110 and 470kg Limousin £1085 and 510kg Simmental £1070 and 430kg Limousin £1040 and 370kg Limousin £790, Strangford farmer 450kg Limousin £880 and 370kg Limousin £740 and 420kg Limousin £835 and Clough farmer 430kg Limousin £850.
Heifers
Clough farmer 520kg Charolais £1070 and 460kg Limousin £990 and 450kg Limousin £945, Crossgar farmer 560kg Aberdeen Angus £865 and 430kg Simmental £780 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus £760 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus £800, Loughinisland farmer 370kg Belgian Blue £720 and 350kg Belgian Blue £660 and 280kg Belgian Blue £590, Loughinisland farmer 380kg Limousin £630 and 360kg Limousin £620 and 290kg Limousin £570 and Castlewellan farmer 340kg Hereford £615 and 390kg Hereford £620.