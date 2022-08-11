Fat ewes selling to £158 at Armoy

Fat lambs improved in trade selling to £120.
Store lambs sold to £100 and fat ewes made up to £158.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
J McKillop, Cushendall, 29kgs £120. G McDougall, Bushmills, 23kgs £113. A Kane, Ballycastle, 22kgs £112.50. R Hodges, Armoy, 27kgs £112. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 22kgs £111. Jas McAllister, 25kgs £110. David Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £110. Ballycastle producer, 24kgs £112. Phil McNicholl, Garvagh, 24kgs £110. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £110. P McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £110. AJ and J Murphy, Cushendun, 23kgs £109. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £109. Robt Linton, Ahoghill, 24kgs £108. A Devlin, Drumsurn, 23kgs £107. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £108.
Store lambs
M Quinn, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £100. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 42 Suffolk, £91.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £90.50. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 51 Suffolk, £90.50, 55, £89.00. Ron Duncan, Ballycastle, 59 Suffolk, £89.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 64 Texel, £89.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 27 Suffolk, £88.50. Patrick McNeill, Ballyvoy, 38 Suffolk, £88.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 66 Suffolk, £88.00. Margaret McCurry, Cushendall, 17 Suffolk, £87.50. Pat McBride, Watertop, 43 Texel, £87.50. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 40 Texel, £87.50. DJ McFerran, Dunloy, 48 Mules, £85.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 41 Suffolk, £85.00. Lyle Booth, Larne, 73, crossbreds £79.
Fat ewes
Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, Texels, £158. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Texel, £157. David O’Neill, Dervock, Suffolk, £129. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Suffolk, £127. John McLaughlin, Carnmoon, crossbreds £122. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £120. D Kerr, Bushmills, Char, £112. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £112. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, Texel, £107.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm sharp.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.