Fat ewes selling to £160 at Armoy
A superb entry of over 3,000 head of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs easier in price.
Selling to a top price of £116, fat ewes were firmer and strong demand saw them sell to £160, store lambs sold to £92.50 in another sharp trade.
Fat lambs
Ivor McCartney, Cloughmills, 30kgs £116. C McDevitt, Limavady, 26kgs £106. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 25kgs £114.50. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 25kgs £104. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 26kgs £107. Tom McCracken, Mosside, 29kgs £110. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 25kgs £106. Wm Morrison, Mosside, 24kgs £104. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 24kgs £103. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £102. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £102.50. Daniel Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £102. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £102. I McCartney, Cloughmills, 24kgs £102. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £102.
Store lambs
Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 32 Texel, £92.50. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 52 crossbred, £90.00. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 60 Texel, £88.50, 50, £79.00. Francis McCaughan, Glenshesk, 34, Texel, £89.50, 50 Texel, £88.00. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 62 Suffolk, £87.00. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 32 Suffolk, £86.50. Patrick McBride, Ballyvoy, 40 Suffolk, £89.50. Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 26 Texel, £89.00.
Fat ewes
Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 5 Suffolk, £160. Wm Morrison, Mosside, 2 crossbreds £145. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 2 Chev, £151. Tom McCracken, Mosside, 12 Suffolk, £126. J J McHenry, Mosside, 5 Suffolk, £111. Norman Kennedy, Broughshane, 10, crossbreds £108. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 12 crossbreds £101. David Guild, Armoy, 2 Texel, £133. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 13, Texel, £116. Wm Knox, Armoy, 10 crossbreds £100. Jennifer McCurdy, 6 Suffolk, £116. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 2 Texel, £138.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.