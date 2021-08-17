Fat ewes selling to £160 at Newtownstewart Mart

C D McAskie 26kgs £107.00, R Scott 25.50kgs £105.50; W Buchanan 25kgs £105; T W Fyffe 24.50kgs £105.00; S J McKane 24kgs £104.50; J Harkin 24kgs £102.50; R Armstrong 23kgs £100.00; C A McFarland 23.50kgs £98.00; K McNamee 23kgs £97.40; G Lecky 22kgs £95.50; W T Stronge 22kgs £95.00; D Browne 21.5kgs £95.00; K Condy 22kgs £95.00; Matthew Stronge 21.5kgs £92.00; D S Allison 21.5kgs £91.50; S Dennison 21.5kgs £91.00; J R Hemphill 22.5kgs £91.00 and W Buchanan 21kgs £90.

Store lambs sold from £69 to £89.

Fat ewes: R J Armstrong £160 and £90; M Maguire £152; R Scott £104.50; D S Allison £97.50; an Omagh farmer £96; B Mullan £90.00 and £75.00; M Donald £89.00 and S McKane £84.

Trade for quality lots was very strong however plainer types proved more difficult to sell.

Bullock and bull prices: Seamus Fox Mountfield 600kgs £1360; an Omagh farmer 540kgs £1320, £1300, £1290, £1195 and £1160, 520kgs £1255 and £1010, 480kgs £1245, 560kgs £1200, 580kgs £1200, 460kgs £1205, 490kgs £1200, £1190 and £1105, 505kgs £1040, 470kgs £1140 and £1125; M Hollywood Drumlea 515kgs £1240; R E Hamilton Castlederg 535kgs £1190, 490kgs £1085, 485kgs £1000, 445kgs £940; R Giles Omagh 520kgs £1020 and M G Dooher Strabane 430kgs £845, 355kgs £760, 320kgs £765.

Heifer prices: J McKeown Omagh 550kgs £1345 and £1265, 570kgs £1290, 600kgs £1260, 520kgs £1135, 500kgs £1100, Ms S Allen Castlederg 625kgs £1380, 585kgs £1250 and R Giles Omagh 535kgs £1095 and £1000, 460kgs £915.

Fat cows: A Castlederg farmer 625kgs £221; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 840kgs £170; S P McBride Cranagh 680kgs £161 and R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 570kgs £140.