Fat ewes selling to £161 at Armoy

Fat ewes selling to £161.
Leading prices
David Anderson, Bushmills, 28kgs £140. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, 30kgs £135. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £135. Josephine Wray, Carnlough, 26kgs £134.00. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 25kgs £133.50. S Huey, Armoy, 23kgs £131.50. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs £130. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 22kgs £130. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 25kgs £130. G Millen, Coleraine, 25kgs £130. Russell Graham, Portrush, 23kgs £129. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 22kgs £128.50. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £128. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 21kgs £123. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, 21kgs £123. Jas McGuckian, Armoy, 21kgs £123. David Anderson, Bushmills, 24kgs £133.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 22kgs £124.50. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 22kgs £124. G Fleming, Ballymoney, 21kgs £122.
Fat ewes
S Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £161. B Blaney, Cushendall, Crossbreds £152. Graham Thompson, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £152. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £142. T and N McCraken, Mosside, Suffolk, £134. J Reilly, Ballycastle, Texel, £133. A and O Smyth, Bushmills, Texel, £131. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £125.
No sale Wednesday 13th July.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock mart Ltd.
